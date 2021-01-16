Editor:
Having a mobster in the White House is not compatible with a democracy. A mobster should not still be in office to pass the reins of government on to the next president. There are good reasons for having a vice-president and events like those of Wednesday are proof.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
