Editor:

We the people need to stop gun violence in our schools, our homes and churches.

I have decided I will only vote for legislators who propose viable solutions for these senseless murders that keep on happening in our country.

Find out if the legislators you vote for have a plan of action in order to stop this problem.

In this way we can vote out the "do nothing politicians."

Terri Moore

Englewood

