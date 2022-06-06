Editor:

As a resident of Florida, I feel it is my duty to express my thoughts on the recent shootings in New York and Texas.

I won't bore you with my feelings on guns except to say I do not believe anyone should be able to access high capacity guns through the internet or anywhere.

Instead of making our children go through active shooter protocol or arming teachers, restricting firearms makes more sense.

I can't imagine giving DNA samples to identify my child! What kind of hell will the children that witnessed that carnage face the rest of their lives?

I will be paying attention to the representatives of Florida and how they vote on gun issues. You will not get my vote if you put money and politics before the lives of our children and citizens.

Linda Gomes

Port Charlotte

