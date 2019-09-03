Same-sex marriage no great ‘mystery’
Editor:
Re: The “outrage” in a letter of a student male speaker referring to his husband seven times during a graduation speech.
Ms. Republican supporter, seems you were the only one who felt “shameful” because of his “lifestyle,” by your word, the audience approved.
“How do you answer your children’s questions?”
This is 2019. Educate your children. Women can (legally!) have wives; Men can (legally!) have husbands.
No mystery.
Jacanne Duffy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.