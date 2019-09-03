Edirorial Cartoon

Same-sex marriage no great ‘mystery’

Editor:

Re: The “outrage” in a letter of a student male speaker referring to his husband seven times during a graduation speech.

Ms. Republican supporter, seems you were the only one who felt “shameful” because of his “lifestyle,” by your word, the audience approved.

“How do you answer your children’s questions?”

This is 2019. Educate your children. Women can (legally!) have wives; Men can (legally!) have husbands.

No mystery.

Jacanne Duffy

Punta Gorda

