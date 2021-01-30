Editor:

As a resident of Cypress Falls, I was quite surprised to read in The Daily Sun about the gun classes drawing a crowd here in our safe and gated community of friendly neighbors. The class was limited to 20 people and they had to email a second notice to fill it.

Is that a “crowd” out of 540 houses built here? If these residents really feel that our world is “troubled and dangerous,” I’d like to point out that this “world” is not here in CF, nor North Port or Florida for that matter. Perhaps they are watching another world on TV.

Our neighborhood has charity collections for toys and food, at least two Bible study classes where they learn “Thou Shalt Not Kill," where people say hello and try to be helpful to any neighbor who needs rides or support in any way. Perhaps, Phil Ludos hasn’t lived here long enough to be exposed to his”real” neighbors who don’t believe in gun diplomacy and gun use on their neighbors. That’s the “dangerous world” most of us here don’t approve of.

I hope in this gun class, they are checking eye sight, hearing and general agility for these prospective killers, because that’s what guns do. Please think about the kind of world guns promote and produce.

Betty Brent

North Port

