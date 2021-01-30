Editor:
As a resident of Cypress Falls, I was quite surprised to read in The Daily Sun about the gun classes drawing a crowd here in our safe and gated community of friendly neighbors. The class was limited to 20 people and they had to email a second notice to fill it.
Is that a “crowd” out of 540 houses built here? If these residents really feel that our world is “troubled and dangerous,” I’d like to point out that this “world” is not here in CF, nor North Port or Florida for that matter. Perhaps they are watching another world on TV.
Our neighborhood has charity collections for toys and food, at least two Bible study classes where they learn “Thou Shalt Not Kill," where people say hello and try to be helpful to any neighbor who needs rides or support in any way. Perhaps, Phil Ludos hasn’t lived here long enough to be exposed to his”real” neighbors who don’t believe in gun diplomacy and gun use on their neighbors. That’s the “dangerous world” most of us here don’t approve of.
I hope in this gun class, they are checking eye sight, hearing and general agility for these prospective killers, because that’s what guns do. Please think about the kind of world guns promote and produce.
Betty Brent
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.