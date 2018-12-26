Editor:
I am having trouble understanding how the City Council's decision to not allow pickleball on Christmas could possibly ruin my Christmas. If it ruins my Christmas, I have completely missed the reason we celebrate this beautiful event.
I play pickleball, and, the thought of playing on Christmas never crossed my mind. Maybe I should consider rethinking my decision.
I did, and I am not playing pickleball.
If what I am saying sounds harsh to you, maybe you need to rethink your values. I read the article twice to insure I understood it.
Reading it twice did not change a thing.
John W Boland
Punta Gorda
