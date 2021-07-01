No need to change

anything named Murdock

Editor:

A recent Daily Sun editorial questioned the validity of “honoring” John Murdock by designating certain areas and structures in his name. The writer credits James Abraham’s book, “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” for the revelation that Mr. Murdock wasn’t so honorable. The writer notes, “The book goes way back to the founding of the county and among its goals was to familiarize us with some of the people who were instrumental in the county’s successes.”

“Century” definitely hits that goal. It’s a compendium of oldtimers’ tales and locals’ recollections interwoven with historical facts, and it’s a great read!


But, the issue in question goes back a full decade prior to the county’s 1921 founding. John Milton Murdock was a land speculator from Chicago who secured acreage along the CH&N railway for a proposed community dubbed Murdock Farm Acres. By 1912 he’d built a hotel and a general store (J.M. Murdock & Sons), finagled the Murdock train depot and the Murdock post office, before going bankrupt.

The Murdock properties became part of A.C. Frizzell’s vast land holdings. Frizzell’s empire stretched over 100,000 acres, so prior names of various parcels were commonly used by local residents as points of reference. “Murdock” has been a place name for 110 years. Murdock Middle School was named for its location, not in homage to a long forgotten failed developer who dumped his wife and kids and ran off with his secretary. There’s no need for outrage.

Lynn Harrell

Punta Gorda

