Editor:
It is amazing how much fervor has been stirred up recently over our local airport. Let me state that I have been a pilot for over 50 years, have flown or been based at numerous small airports around the county and Punta Gorda Airport is one of the best I have ever experienced in terms of management, facilities and value.
The recent proposals to privatize are incredible in that someone is looking for a solution where there is no problem. I have attended several of the airport meetings where Andy Vasey (Vasey Group) has proposed taking over the airport with a big influx of millions of dollars, over 40 years. Let me state that Andy is professional, well prepared, slick and has overwhelmed many people. The key point that no one seems to want to focus on is that in order to generate that kind of money the airport will expand, and I mean expand.
Vasey's ideas include a hotel, parking garage, international flights, another airline, bigger airplanes and adding 4,000 feet to the existing 04/22 runway. Do we, local residents really want to become Tampa or worse Miami? It seems that greed is driving this idea, the "promise" of millions of dollars, maybe to be invested outside the airport.
Do we really want more air traffic, bigger airplanes , more noise, congestion, all in pursuit of the almighty dollar. Punta Gorda is a nice, friendly, small town, and I think most residents would want to keep it that way.
Don Plitnick
Punta Gorda
