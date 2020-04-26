Editor:
As a candidate for House District 75 seat, I am responding to "Legislators prep for some budget cutting."
A person truly representing the best interest of the people of Charlotte County would have taken a different stance.
I argue that not cutting the budget in the wake of coronavirus is an option. Taxpayers of Charlotte County should not be responsible for the missteps of our federal and state governments.
Our District 75 representative says “We don't know how much federal aid we will be getting."
Here is your demand Mr. Grant.
“We will demand 100% of the loss of revenue. This horrific virus is no fault of our own. Our strategic political importance allows us to demand full compensation for all losses incurred here in the great state of Florida. I will be teleconferencing with Sens. Scott and Rubio along with U.S. Representative Steube early next week. If they do not come through for us, I fully expect them to be voted out in their next election.
"I am sorry we did not expand Medicaid when we had our chance. It would have saved us a ton of money and we would not have to be begging for it now, in our time of need".
"Next time we have a $543 million surplus, instead of giving it to big business, as the lobbyists in Tallahassee suggested, I will divert that money to the essential workers that I now know we depend on for life itself.”
David G. Jones
Englewood
