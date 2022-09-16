I am a first generation American. I am forever grateful to my grandparents and father for coming to this country legally. I served in the military for six years.
Hillary called people like me deplorables. Biden calls us neo-Fascists. What's next? SS Nazis? What did I do to deserve this title? First I believe that all lives matter, even the unborn. I believe that the BLM people that destroyed our cities were not protesters, they were looters and destroyers. I believe the people that protested an illegal election were not insurrectionists.
There's no way that Biden received more votes than Obama. I believe that our borders should be protected. I believe that "No one is above the law - even the Clintons who went to Epstein's pleasure island many times. The Bidens and their illegal dealings with China and Hunter's drug abuse. The Pelosi's DUI and stock market manipulations. Yes, even the Trumps if they broke the law.
Any member of Congress that breaks the law should be prosecuted. I believe that if a person breaks the law, he should not be released without bail. I believe teachers should not be teaching CRT or alternative lifestyles to children. I also believe that the FBI shouldn't be a tool of the POTUS.
We are at a pivotal time in our country. The leftists accuse us of destroying our democracy but it's the leftists that are doing it.
