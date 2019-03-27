Editor:

This is a little bit late but I read the recent in the Sun about the "bathrooms" being built in Gilchrist Park. From the description given by the author the facilities are designed for people to pee and poo, not to bathe, since they are toilets.

Who would want to bathe in a urinal or a stall? Although the term was not used those faculties are not restrooms either, unless one enjoy the unique aromas found in such places. A rose is a rose is a rose.

Charles Bramlich

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments