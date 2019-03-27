Editor:
This is a little bit late but I read the recent in the Sun about the "bathrooms" being built in Gilchrist Park. From the description given by the author the facilities are designed for people to pee and poo, not to bathe, since they are toilets.
Who would want to bathe in a urinal or a stall? Although the term was not used those faculties are not restrooms either, unless one enjoy the unique aromas found in such places. A rose is a rose is a rose.
Charles Bramlich
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.