With the COVID crisis, we saw our rights of free association and free speech being bled away from us by our corporatocractic government. And once the vaccines became available, we now see the our control over our own bodies also being threatened.
As a result of the excesses of the Third Reich, after WWII some principles of medical ethics were developed called the Nuremberg Code. The Nuremberg Code was adopted as law by the Allied powers, including the U.S., Britain, the U.S.S.R and France. It has been upheld in many U.S. courts, with a case in the Supreme Court in 2013 (Missouri vs, McNeely) in the Court stated: “this Court has never retreated from its recognition that any compelled intrusion into the human body implicates significant, constitutionally protected privacy interests…”
There are three principles of the Nuremberg Code that matter to Americans today:
1. no person can be subjected to any medical procedure without their consent;
2. consent for medical treatment of a minor rests with the parent/guardian of that minor;
3. no one may use any form of coercion to get the consent of another for a medical procedure.
In the light of this, it is firmly established in U.S. law that we cannot be required to accept any vaccine, and those who wish to restrict your child from school, or you from your job or access to any essential services are in violation of the law. Citizens should fight these excesses with class action suits against the perpetrators.
John R.Doner
Port Charlotte
