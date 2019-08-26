Editor:
Aug. 8 you published a letter from someone who states "Religion should not be imposed on anyone."
From the beginning of recorded history, man has believe in God, Allah, the Great Spirit, a Higher Power, Yahweh, Jehovah, etc. In the United States of America we have our money imprinted with "In God We Trust," which covers the main religions from Christianity, Judaism and Muslims. All worshiping the same God of Abraham.
I disagree with the letter writer. Remember your history. Our country was founded by those seeking religious freedom, yes, however it was freedom from a mandated religion such as the Church of England. The Quakers fled to American to be able to worship God in their own way and not the way the king decreed.
If a religious symbol goes against your beliefs, don't look. But to take away the rights of those who do believe is as wrong as a vegetarian demanding to outlaw all Burger King restaurants.
Parents who choose to send their children to religious schools still must pay tuition to those schools of their choice. Parents who send their children to religious schools, the same as charter schools and homeschooling, receive only a stipend of support from any government agency. The bulk is paid by parents. This is like saying "Why should my taxes pay for someone else's welfare."
In the USA, you are not "forced" to attend a religious services as in some countries. You can get around currency with "In God We Trust" on it by using credit cards.
Loretta Potvin
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.