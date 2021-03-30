Editor:
First I must say that I’m not against raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour however, the lady whose letter printed on March 25 writes as though she is entitled to $15 per hour.
She is not. I say this because, as she stated, she chose to work in home care. This appears that she went into her profession knowing that it is not a high paying job. I was, at one time, a minimum wage earner. I chose not to get married and not to have children until I attained the skills that would allow me to support a family.
To her I would say that there are many opportunities available to increase your skill level that will provide you with a livable wage. Anybody, male or female, that expects to support a family on the minimum wage should realize that it is impossible even at $15 per hour. It is commendable that she has chosen to work in the healthcare field. There are healthcare opportunities available screaming for people and training for these positions is available, i.e., dialysis technicians, nurses. Local training is available and financial help to attain these skills is also available but, you have to work and research how to get it.
So, you have a choice, take a second job flipping burgers along with your daytime job or, get off your butt and work toward something better. You are not entitled!
Atwell Suman
Punta Gorda
