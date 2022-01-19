So, let’s see if I got this straight? I’m a 62-year-old college graduate, retired manager, debt free, living in a dream home on the water in PGI. I’m the son of a postal worker who had to work nights to help pay for school. I voted for Donald Trump twice which somehow makes me a boob, a rube, a sheep, a moron, ad nauseum, from the letters to the editor submitted by the overeducated, pseudointellectuals who say I’m angry? News flash! Liberal arts don’t get you to the financial promised land.
So, a year later, you still complain about Trump. Why, because your guy Biden has no accomplishments, Vis-a-Vis, his 33% approval rating (Quinnipiac 1/7). An angry and bitter man who is making a fool of himself with trying to end the filibuster, going to Georgia and trying to nationalize election laws.
The icing on the cake, Biden called the 74 million of us who voted for trump “a dagger at the throat of American democracy.” Hillary called us “a basket of deplorables”! Well, this “entitled?” individual chooses to remain conservative. I believe the right to vote is not stripped when one is asked to provide legitimate proof of residency and citizenship. I believe that nobody owes me anything and certain vocal groups should not blame me for their lot in life.
Nothing is free my friends. You’ll figure that out on tax day in April. So, suck it up buttercups and go to work. We have record job openings.
