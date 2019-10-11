Editor:

Irony! It’s ironic that our liberal press is so caught up in trying to discredit President Trump that it is ignoring one of the most dramatic examples of true irony in the world today. In Hong Kong thousands of people, at great risk to their lives and liberty, are demonstrating in the streets for the right to have a Capitalistic Democracy.

These people have experienced Socialism and Democracy and want nothing to do with Socialism. They are waving American flags and shouting praise for President Trump. In America, our misguided youth, and some seniors who should know better, who have grown up and prospered in a free, Capitalistic Democracy, rail for Socialism.

These people have never experienced Socialism and have fallen for the lie that an all-powerful government will provide for all their needs at no cost to them. In contrast they burn the American flag and scream invectives at President Trump. All this at absolutely no risk to their own lives and liberty. Wake up America. The citizens of our great Democracy are not storming the borders of Cuba or Venezuela, or any other Socialist country. They are storming ours.

Robert Davis

Placida

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments