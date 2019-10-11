Editor:
Irony! It’s ironic that our liberal press is so caught up in trying to discredit President Trump that it is ignoring one of the most dramatic examples of true irony in the world today. In Hong Kong thousands of people, at great risk to their lives and liberty, are demonstrating in the streets for the right to have a Capitalistic Democracy.
These people have experienced Socialism and Democracy and want nothing to do with Socialism. They are waving American flags and shouting praise for President Trump. In America, our misguided youth, and some seniors who should know better, who have grown up and prospered in a free, Capitalistic Democracy, rail for Socialism.
These people have never experienced Socialism and have fallen for the lie that an all-powerful government will provide for all their needs at no cost to them. In contrast they burn the American flag and scream invectives at President Trump. All this at absolutely no risk to their own lives and liberty. Wake up America. The citizens of our great Democracy are not storming the borders of Cuba or Venezuela, or any other Socialist country. They are storming ours.
Robert Davis
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.