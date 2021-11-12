I do not miss the Trump presidency. His mismanagement of the COVID pandemic resulted in far more Americans dying than was necessary, almost three times more than in Canada when adjusted for the population differences.
Both Iran and North Korea made significant military and nuclear advances while he was president. By unilaterally withdrawing from the Iran agreement, without cause, he undermined American credibility.
The budget deficit, which had been declining under Obama, increased following his tax cuts for the richest Americans and corporations. In his last year in office, we had the largest budget deficit ever.
Despite the deficit spending stimulus, we never achieved even 3% GDP economic growth.
He largely closed our borders to immigrants even before the pandemic began. We seem to have forgotten that we are a nation of immigrants, and they make us stronger. One reason for the current labor shortage is fewer immigrants.
He rejected the well-established science on climate change and took various actions that will harm our environment. Humans are causing the climate to change, and our children will pay the price.
Most importantly, he was the most divisive and dishonest president ever. He denigrated his opponents, often in childish ways. He used the Justice Department to try to overturn the election results: an attempted coup. He did not attend Biden’s inauguration, an important tradition of national unity. Shame on him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.