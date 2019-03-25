Editor:
After seeing two letters to the editor claiming that Democrats support killing newborn infants and children, I must respond.
On Feb. 25, the Senate debated the "Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act." The bill states that "any infant born alive after an abortion or within a hospital, clinic, or other facility has the same claim to the protection of the law."
This bill failed, with 53 Republicans supporting the bill when 60 votes were required. From this, President Trump tweeted "Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children." So is it true that Democrats don't mind executing babies after birth? The answer is, absolutely no.
As Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "It has always been illegal to harm a newborn infant." It is called murder and is illegal in every state of the Union. There are at least two laws in existence that relate to newborns:
1. The Child Abuse and Prevention and Treatment Act, which was passed in 1974 and updated in the 1980s. This law makes it illegal to withhold treatment from newborns, including those with disabilities.
2. The Born-alive Infants Protection Act of 2002 affords legal protection for children born at any stage of development, including after an abortion.
Please educate yourself before you believe anything you read. While we may have differing opinions about many of the issues currently facing our nation, we certainly hold many of the same values. I would hope we can agree that no one wants to murder newborn children.
Jane Merriam
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.