Editor:
We have many first-hand witnesses who have confirmed that there was a “scheme” (my word) to pressure Zelensky into announcing investigations into Burisma (Bidens) and the 2016 election interference (the conspiracy theory that Ukraine has a secret server which contains the “Hillary Clinton emails”). It doesn’t make sense that these investigations were references to the corruption that had been part of Ukraine’s recent history, because Zelensky’s track record has been to fight corruption (his campaign and getting rid of some of the questionable “prosecutors”).
It has also come out that the public announcement was more important than the actual investigation. This fact is very damning as it is a clear case of the use of propaganda, not actual facts, to sew the seeds of doubt in the validity of our elections and the nominees who are running to serve their country.
This announcement was more important than the investigation, because the investigations have already occurred in the way of the Mueller probes and the real investigations done by Crowdstrike, who was previously thought to conduct reliably truthful examinations of the facts.
However, if you don’t like the results uncovered, you invent conspiracy theories, and if you prefer that as a message, you repeat and embellish those theories over and over and over, until they dominate the conversation. That is also a characteristic of propaganda!
Call it negotiating, although the objective of personal gain for Trump and not the country’s gain, brings it way beyond the normal, therefore bribery.
Carol Whittier
Placida
