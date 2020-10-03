Editor:
With the many people who participated in the Trump Boat Parade, this past Saturday, September 19, I am surprised that nobody has brought this to your attention. Being the (publisher) you should have an unbiased opinion, and report all the news.
If your newspaper is bipartisan, you should report all the news. The parade was attended hundreds of supporters. It was a beautiful day,and many pictures and videos were taken. These can be provided to you. We ask that you do your job and report all the news of Charlotte County. If people want to fact check, all they have to do is refer to the pictures and videos. Please be the paper that you say you are and report the news.
As an example of your reporting the news, we notice that you take the time, on the birthdays of the day, to put descriptions of these actors and actresses, along with their names and ages, so that readers know who they are. For instance, actor Ukweli Roach, you take the time to inform us that he is on the TV show Blindspot.
Let’s be less liberal and have a more non-partisan point of view for all your readers, not just the select few, and not just your opinion.
Maryland Stoudt
Punta Gorda
