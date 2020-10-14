Editor:

The first thing told and taught by the supervisor of elections at our training session before each election is, when we walk into that election room, our political bias stays outside that door. This is to assure a respectful, safe and friendly process for each voter.

As an election worker we take an oath to uphold the election laws and endeavor to prevent all fraud, deceit, or abuse. We take our responsibilities seriously and want to assure each voter that they are our main concern and will treat them with the dignity they deserve in performing one of the most solemn duties as a citizen.

Please know, in that election room we work as a team, that has been told and taught, voters are priority. We will always endeavor to make your voting experience, respectful, safe and friendly.

Ain’t that right, Paul?

Diane Allen

Port Charlotte

