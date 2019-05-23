Editor:
Sound bites and spin, on the TV, radio, newspaper and Internet. Any story or issue can be skewed with sound bites and spin.
Take the letter writer who listed all the things he feels President Trump hasn't accomplished. Nowhere did he mention why those things are not completed or that most are in progress.
The border wall is not done because of Congress blocking it. The same is true on health care, Congress has blocked every move he has tried.
Did the writer truly expect the situation in Korea or the trade imbalance with China to be solved in one fell swoop? They are both long-standing situations that will require tenacity and finesse to fix. On Venezuela, again, the American people and Congress have indicated no stomach for military intervention in other countries so his only option is what he is doing. At the moment, he is exercising restraint on Iran and tightening the screws.
Never before have campaigns been run with the stated purpose of ousting a president, not on the issues. Never before has our Congress been so busy obstructing things that need to be done simply because they don't like our president. Never before has news coverage been so blatantly biased.
I always wonder, when people are critical, what would they do? How would they handle the situation?
Wilma Howe
Englewood
