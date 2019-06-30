Editor:
In Viewpoint on May 10, a letter writer stated that the Republicans "put a criminal in the White House" and accused President Trump of lying to the public. I say, show me the proof.
He accuses our president of praising the likes of Putin, Kim Jong-Un and other dictators around the world. Show me the proof.
He continues his letter saying the Republican Party "has the KKK, neo-Nazis, skinheads and right-wing conspiracy fanatics as its base."
One final time. Show me the proof.
How and why do the unintelligent, uninformed, un-American, anti-Republicans continue to "bad mouth" and lie about our duly elected president
Bill Timm
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.