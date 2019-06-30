Editor:

In Viewpoint on May 10, a letter writer stated that the Republicans "put a criminal in the White House" and accused President Trump of lying to the public. I say, show me the proof.

He accuses our president of praising the likes of Putin, Kim Jong-Un and other dictators around the world. Show me the proof.

He continues his letter saying the Republican Party "has the KKK, neo-Nazis, skinheads and right-wing conspiracy fanatics as its base."

One final time. Show me the proof.

How and why do the unintelligent, uninformed, un-American, anti-Republicans continue to "bad mouth" and lie about our duly elected president

Bill Timm

North Port

