Editor:
Do you really believe any Charlotte County residents, such as Rotonda, Englewood, Placida, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, etc., would be able to get to Babcock Ranch leading to a Hurricane?
Let me say this: I am against a field house being built with public funds for Kitson's exclusive use for Babcock residents with the guise of it also being used as a hurricane shelter for Charlotte County that is totally inaccessible for the residents of Charlotte County.
On a good day it is 45-plus minutes to get to Babcock Ranch, and during an emergency it would be not a good day and would take hours, if at all. Charlotte County has the most elderly of all counties. The two routes available to get there, as you should know, are: (1) Interstate 75 to Bayshore Road (which leading up to Irma was under mandatory evacuation) to State Road 31 (two-lane road) to Babcock Ranch. (2) U.S. 17 to Bermont Road (two-lane dangerous road) to S.R. 31 (two-lane road and intersection site of numerous accidents) to Babcock Ranch.
These roads will all be at a standstill during an emergency and possibly residents trying to get there would be stuck out in the open as the hurricane approaches.
Kitson’s plan has been to build a field house that would also serve as a shelter near the growing community of Babcock Ranch and to get others to pay for it. As a voter I do not appreciate Rep. Grant's defiant attitude toward the public.
Stephen Rabinowitz
Punta Gorda
