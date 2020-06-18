Editor:
We have all seen the "I can’t breathe" George Floyd video, experienced the outcry that followed. But in 2016 in Dallas, Tony Timpa, having a medical episode, called 911 for help. He was handcuffed, police kneeled on him as with Floyd. He said "I can’t breathe," was mocked by the police, died.
While the family sued the city, there were no calls for justice by the community leaders, no marches on the police department and city hall. The minimal charges against the police were dismissed by the African American DA, who is a Democrat. His story was ignored by the national press, no Democrat congressional leaders came to claim police brutality. Why?
Tony Timpa was white, and his death didn’t meet the politics of the press, the community leaders, etc.
Police actions that lead to the deaths of people in custody affect all races. Until the press, the community leaders and politicians get past the politics of race to hold all equally accountable, no progress will be made.
Roger Strahan
Port Charlotte
