I dare to differ with the gentleman from Punta Gorda who fails to see the need to stop abortions.
It is not "training" that prompts people of faith to stand firm and boldly protest abortion. It is revealed in Scripture that God alone is the creator of life and he alone claims sovereignty over it. To intentionally abort a life is forbidden by the sixth commandment -- thou shalt not kill.
People of faith don't ban "other planning and reproductive health services to women." The same God who said not to kill is the same God who created and governs the universe; therefore, it is a universal law. Using Exodus 21:22-23 to make a point about terminating a pregnancy is in error because the text deals only with an injury -- not death. And it describes an accident, not intentioned.
I agree that most people are not in favor of abortion. I disagree that most seeking abortion are agonizing over difficult situations that could not be solved by adoption instead.
Promoting God's law in a country that pledges "In God we Trust" and often requests "God to bless America," I would say is most definitely the American way.
People of faith do claim to be on God's side and all other opinions (than his) are wrong. Looking at the world through the ages, as the writer suggested, clearly shows that God has always and will continue to work toward the good of mankind, his highest creation. I encourage you to talk to him about it.
Phyllis Morrison
Punta Gorda
