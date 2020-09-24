Editor:
Sensitivity training for law enforcement officers is always a good idea and should be pursued. But if the statistics quoted in a Sept.13, article are correct, the Punta Gorda Police Department appears to me to be far more diverse than the population it serves when measured against those statistics. That is fine with me.
If there is a pattern of complaints from members of any sector of the community that it is being unfairly targeted and imposed upon for reasons of race, that is not mentioned in the article. I would assume, therefore, that this is not the case. I have never experienced an instance of discriminatory law enforcement based on race by either a member of the PGPD or the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, in my 20 years living in Punta Gorda or unincorporated Charlotte County.
Professor David Thomas's statements regarding Black People are generalities that obviously if you read the article do not apply universally in every community, and surely not in the City of Punta Gorda. For example, the article quotes him as stating, “Black people don’t want to be police,” and “they don’t want to get called a traitor or ‘Uncle Tom.’”
Yet further down in the article it states that "PGPD officers are 81.1% white, 8.1% Black and 10.8% Asian, according to PGPD. The city of Punta Gorda is 95.3% white, 2.4% Black, and 0.3% Asian, according to statistics from U.S. Census Bureau Populations Estimates from July
Martin Block
Punta Gorda
