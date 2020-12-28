Editor:
By following the headlines in our local paper and watching the news on television, you would think that our streets are littered with the dead. The flu season has been upon us but COVID-19 takes the main stage as the cause of nearly every death in the country.
Looking at social media, our president is personally responsible. How many have died in the White House? The fear mongering is intolerable. Wake up folks, don’t you see you are being led by fear to not go to church, not go to school, not go to events and live a life in hiding?
The masks have been proven to not work and yet we all continue. I choose living. I choose hugging and I choose to live my life with freedom like it was intended. My 90-year-old father with multiple health issues had COVID. He survived without issue. My daughter and granddaughter survived without issue. What is really going on? Is it control? Think about it — a 99.6% survival rate.
Maryellen Race
Punta Gorda
