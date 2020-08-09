Editor:
As the great mask debate rages on, think about this.
Coronavirus is very small. Smaller than sub micron, meaning smaller than 1x10 to the minus six, or .000001 meters (metric) or .00003937 inches. Small enough that you can't see it, no doubt. Its estimated size is .12 microns or .0000047244 inches in diameter. N-95 surgical masks will catch 95% of stuff down to .1 microns. So they should catch most all of the virus.
Any other type of mask not rated for that will be less effective. Much less effective. And, if you happen to be touching the outside of your mask, say to adjust it because it is slipping up or down, now you have any potential virus it caught on your hands. And, if that mask catches only 50% of Corona, then I suppose you inhale the other 50%. Another question: How much of this virus do you need to inhale to get infected?
Don't be overconfident with wearing a cloth mask. They are the worst.
Looking back, the most effective deterrent to the spread of this thing was shutting everything down and stay home and away from everybody. How long would that feasibly be sustainable before the entire economy was in the dumpster?
Bottom line, we're not going to stop this until it runs its course. It is time to accept that and move on.
David Allen
North Port
