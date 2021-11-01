In a democratic republic threats of violence, for whatever reason, are not protected by the First Amendment and they require investigation. Grandstanding GOP senators don’t negate that.
From Chip Slaven, interim executive director and CEO of the National School Boards Association: "Over the last few weeks, school board members and other education leaders have received death threats and have been subjected to threats and harassment, both online and in person." On October 4 he supported Attorney General Garland sending "a strong message to individuals with violent intent who are focused on causing chaos, disrupting our public schools, and driving wedges between school boards and the parents, students, and communities they serve."
From Brevard County school board member Jennifer Jenkins: "I don't reject people coming here and speaking their voice… I reject them following my car around. I reject them saying that they're coming for me, that I need to beg for mercy… I reject that when they are using their First Amendment rights on public property, they're also going behind my home and brandishing their weapons to my neighbors."
From Al Schmidt, a Republican commissioner on the Philadelphia Board of Elections, quoting some of the threats against his family: “Tell the truth or your three kids will be fatally shot.” “RINO stole election, we steal lives.” “Cops can’t help you. Heads on spikes, treasonous Schmidts.”
The GOP needs to repudiate threats, violence, and terrorism as tools for political opposition, just as Democratic leaders have repudiated them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.