Editor:
Why wouldn’t I support the extension of the 1% local option sales tax?
First, the tax pays for projects that the county needs anyway. The projects are not optional, rather they are important quality of life, public safety and infrastructure projects that must be built regardless of the funding source. Second, by using the 1% local option sales tax to generate funding for these needed projects, those of us that are residents enjoy the benefit that our property taxes have not had to increase to cover the costs of these projects.
Overnight, tourism alone generated approximately 14% of the sales tax revenue and some studies indicate that upwards of 25% comes from non-residents. Stated another way the residents of Charlotte County get projects we need anyway at a 25% discount. Third, the 1% local sales tax is not a new tax. It's been in place since 1994 and has been reauthorized by the citizen’s every 4 to 6 years ever since. The reauthorization process promotes transparency and helps assure that the money is wisely spent.
Finally, my entire family benefits from the projects built with the sales tax funds. We drive on much improved roads (Burnt Store, Gasparilla, Piper, Edgewater to name a few) to get to our regional parks (South County, O’Donnell and Ann Dever), where our kids have grown up playing baseball, football, basketball and swimming. It's kind of hard to imagine Charlotte County without these sales tax funded projects.
Join me in voting for the 1% local option sales tax Nov. 3.
Rob Humpel
Punta Gorda
