Editor:
President Trump has branded himself for all of history as a sore loser. He and his lawyers are trying to draw comparisons to the Bush vs Gore election where there was a margin of a few hundred votes.
The margins in the states where Biden won are much greater. No purpose is served. And it seems the senators and congressmen elect, would recognize that if they were on the same ballot, their election is also not valid, according to Trump.
I hope people start to think and realize that the voters have decided. No more money should be spent on this.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
