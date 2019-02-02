Editor:
Redress of grievance found in the Constitution no longer exists in Charlotte County. The local government violates the rights of the people on a daily basis.
Talking with one of the code enforcement officials, I asked if he had to sign an oath to the Constitution. The answer was "no". When I asked him what we could do about their unconstitutional acts, I was told, "take it to court."
When local people are threatened and trespassed from public buildings with public access for video documenting their interactions with government officials, the only recourse is to "take it to court." No law enforcement agency is doing anything to protect the people. Even when a few individual officers have attempted to protect the rights of the people, they have been over-ridden by bureaucrats. Yes, the County Administrator and the Punta Gorda City Manager are now over-riding law enforcement. As I have read, the illegitimate fourth branch of government now has more power than all the legitimate branches of government and Charlotte County is a breeding ground for this atrocious anti-American coup.
This "take it to court" policy leaves absolutely no redress of grievance for the poor or middle class and even very little for the rich. Average people can't afford legal counsel. If they could afford a legal team, they would only be able to protect one of the countless rights we used to enjoy in America. They would also need to be willing to be arrested.
Dave Kesselring
Port Charlotte
