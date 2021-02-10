Editor:
Often someone says that we live not in a democracy but in a republic. Does one mean by a democracy only a town meeting where all the folks assemble where each can speak and vote to conclude town business? How to do that in a continental country with 330 million people? By smartphones?
Res publica: Republic – the people’s thing, a matter of public concern, public assembly.
What is a not-democratic republic like?
We have a republic where all the people are represented. But how are their representatives chosen? By all the citizens in their representative district? Or only by a select few? Or by a dictator who appoints his representatives to serve him? By family inheritance? By party bosses? Oligarchs? By a mob? By the people the representatives pick to vote for them (gerrymandering)? Or?
Whom do the representatives represent? All the people in their district? Or only a select few? Or only the dictator, party, family, oligarchs, etc? Or?
If we the people freely vote in an honest election to elect our representatives democratically to represent us, then we reside in a democracy, a democratic republic. If not, then what kind of republic is it? If we do not wish to abide by an honest democratic election, then what is offered as an alternative? Anarchy? Dictatorship? An unrepresentative republic? North Korea maybe? Or?
What is a republic that lacks democracy?
Theodore L. Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
