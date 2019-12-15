Editor:
Donald Trump will not be convicted on impeachment for reasons not associated with his obvious guilt. For one, Republicans, really Mitch McConnell, are writing the rules for the trial for conservative Chief Justice John Roberts to apply. For another, while Trump and minions could testify and defend him, they will not. He will use “absolute immunity," which doesn’t exist, to block his current and former employees from testifying, even if subpoenaed, saving them from perjuring themselves.
The main reason for acquittal is that it would take 20 Republican senators to vote to convict; there will be none. Voting to convict would risk being “primaried” or Trump-tweeted. GOP senators know that their jobs depend on voters who believe that Trump is, in his words, “The Chosen One,” the leader of a devoted cult that sees him as an imperfect, yet infallible vessel. Even with a lifetime of dishonesty and worse, Trump is their Second Coming. They revel in Trump’s worst aspects and celebrate his every unthinkable action. They believe the unbelievable and defend the inexcusable.
So, challenging Trump’s lies would be career ending for Republican senators. Given the unshakable dedication of Trump’s followers, for GOP senators, including and especially ours, no evidence could be strong enough to make them vote to convict. Doing so would require them to put country above their reelection and they lack the necessary courage, selflessness and patriotism for that. The most momentous vote of their careers will find Republicans trembling in fear and shirking their duty.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.