Editor:
FF#1 On my move / drive from "up North", my radio in my new vehicle quit. After a week in Florida I take the vehicle to the dealer on a Friday. He said no problem I will take care of it and call you Monday. Monday comes and goe , as another Monday does. On the third Monday I call and the reply is it will be here tomorrow. The "car guy" never called and didn't order it.
FF#2. I set up an appointment with the "bug guy." He says I will be there Friday for the application. I wait all Friday, a no show. I call Monday and I am told he will be there Friday between 8 and 12. Friday comes and at 12:15, I leave and wave to him as we pass on the street. It takes another week. I figure he related to the "car guy."
FF#3 I get an estimate for a rescreen pool cage and agree to the price on May 1. It will be done in May no rush. After three weeks I call, text and email, no reply. Finally I make the last call with a deadline and I get a text back. I will be there Saturday. Well as the FF goes last Saturday in May and a no show from the "screen guy." It's now Sunday and a no show!
Robert B.Osborne
Port Charlotte
