In Thursday's paper you reported that Governor DeSantis said on Tuesday he had no intent of reclosing Florida's economy despite the spikes in new cases, and he went on to say many of the newly detected are young and healthy and unlikely to suffer serious illness or death. Is he really that insensitive?
I doubt these young people live in a bubble but instead have parents, grandparents, older coworkers, or will encounter older people. He may have noticed there are a lot of older people in Florida and we'd like to keep them healthy.
Many states and cities, are now calling for mandatory mask wearing. Governor, if you don't want to close down businesses, at least make wearing masks mandatory. What is the governor afraid of ? We all need to support wearing masks now. It is a lot easier than closing down or having a growing number of deaths.
Merry Gwynn
Punta Gorda
