Editor:
Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik has stated "the upcoming straw poll for the underground wiring project will be handled in the same manner as federal, state and local elections, whereby only those ballots that are filled out are counted. This is the process the BSIA Undergrounding Committee selected as the preferred method."
However, the individual who id directing the underground wiring project for BSIA is a person who does not live in, or own property in Burnt Store Isles.
The polling method proposed by him should be rejected because we are not electing people for a public office, instead we are asking each property owner to assume a large debt.
Florida Statute Chapter 720 states: Home owner associations in Chapters 618-80 and 81 of the Florida Administrative Code "A majority of the property owners in a given community have to approve by a positive vote any type of capital improvement. It further states "Non-voting property owners are considered "no" votes. In other words, in order for the underground wiring project to be approved by a clear majority of positive votes by the affected property owners.
It seems to me the Florida Legislature has made it clear that capital improvement projects that would be funded by a special tax district have to be approved by a clear majority of positive votes by the property owners.
I said it one and I will say it again, given the error and bias inherent in any straw poll, the City Council should reject the creation of a special tax district.
Lawrence LaMoure
Burnt Store Isles
