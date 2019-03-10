Editor:
What a novel idea, the notion that those who feed at the trough of taxpayer funds should abide by the Constitution by respecting the rights embedded within.
For too long, American history and civics have been left out of elementary and high school education. At the same time, liberal, progressive and even socialist doctrine have reigned over college campuses. All the while, education on all levels is supported by people who don't believe in the curriculum.
If we are going to fund higher education with taxpayer dollars, then taxpayers or our representatives should have a say in what goes on. Free speech being the most basic. I agree with President Trump on this-no free speech, no taxpayer money.
Andy Bishop
Englewood
