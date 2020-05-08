Editor:
I am a Vietnam era vet with a military disability who has filed and paid income tax every year for the past 50 plus years — including my 2019 return. I have utilized the same bank to receive my Social Security check for the last 10 years. My wife and I still have not eceived our economic impact checks.
The IRS website tells me nothing. They have no telephone assistance and all of their assistance centers are closed. There is nothing on their site as to how to reach them. VA sends me an email stating they are "on top" of ensuring veterans get their impact checks but, again, offer no way to contact them if they haven't.
Once again our non-responsive and grossly incompetent government has failed it's citizens. I wonder if my wife and I will receive these funds in our lifetime — or will our children inherit them? One thing is certain, we're certainly not stimulating the economy at this point in time!
Galen Ballard
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.