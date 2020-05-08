Editor:

I am a Vietnam era vet with a military disability who has filed and paid income tax every year for the past 50 plus years — including my 2019 return. I have utilized the same bank to receive my Social Security check for the last 10 years. My wife and I still have not eceived our economic impact checks.

The IRS website tells me nothing. They have no telephone assistance and all of their assistance centers are closed. There is nothing on their site as to how to reach them. VA sends me an email stating they are "on top" of ensuring veterans get their impact checks but, again, offer no way to contact them if they haven't.

Once again our non-responsive and grossly incompetent government has failed it's citizens. I wonder if my wife and I will receive these funds in our lifetime — or will our children inherit them? One thing is certain, we're certainly not stimulating the economy at this point in time!

Galen Ballard

Punta Gorda

