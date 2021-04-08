Editor:

Thank you Commissioner Constance!

We finally have someone who, like most of us, had our fill of storage buildings! We need more oak trees, any trees! I'm sure the trees will be a bigger asset than more buildings along U.S. 41. I hope you have many people agree with you.

Also thank you for your idea of "Turn left only" on U.S. 41 heading north over the bridge. Now if we can keep the "wolves" from our airport! It's the biggest asset Punta Gorda has. Keep it as it is! No outside "deep pockets" needed.

Carol Crowe

Port Charlotte

