Editor:
The Punta Gorda City Council needs to be applauded for "riding herd" on the on-going renovation plans of Fishermen's Village (Jon Larmore's Arciterra Development project). For almost nine years now, we have heard these $25 million-plus, pie-in-the -sky renovation plans for the prestigious Punta Gorda development. And what have we seen accomplished? Sure, millions of dollars spent on restaurants and brew houses, millions of pavers installed, time-share owners evicted and the shuffling of the tenants.
Now, there's nothing wrong with Fishville acquiring nearby land parcels. There's nothing wrong with Fishville acquiring nearby IMPAC University property. They will greatly need future parking garage sites for the ultimate future development of Fishermen's Village. There's nothing wrong with developing 751 W. Retta Esplanade into a world-class bed and breakfast resort.
But let's not continue to fool the community. We have heard all these grand plans and seen very little progress to show for it. And don't just put this off on the COVID pandemic. Almost 18 months before the pandemic even surfaced, Building A of IMPAC property had their windows removed. I have never seen windows removed before replacements are on site for timely installation.
There is no pride taken being a good neighbor on Retta Esplanade. Birds and critters have moved in with the mold for almost three years now. Where is the good workmanship? Where is the good construction management?
Carl Parsons
Punta Gorda
