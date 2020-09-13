Editor:

I filled a blank sheet with names — all enlisted U.S. military veterans.

Husband’s tree: American Revolution, Battle of Brandywine; great-grandfather U.S. Army, Civil War; USN, WWII, uncle wounded; Himself U.S. Army M.P., Vietnam Theatre; USN, nephew 1980s; U.S. Army/National Guard, active duty, Afghanistan/Iraq, great-nephew.

My tree: WWII, W.A.V.E. mother; USN/Guam, father; USN/Guam/Africa, uncle; Vietnam Theatre, U.S. Army, husband; U.S. Army, sister, early 1970s; USAF, brother-in-law, late 1970s; his brother USAF (ret).

Friends: Vietnam Theatre, USMC, USAF, USN, USCG, U.S. Army (some drafted); Afghanistan/Iraq, children of friends, USAF, USMC, USN, U.S. Army; VFW, American Legion. Classmate (USMC) our city’s first Vietnam casualty; others injured emotionally (PTSD) and/or physically maimed/disfigured/using prosthetics; today cancer/heart conditions-Agent Orange exposure.

Jeffrey Goldberg (The Atlantic, Sept. 3, 2020) reported words of the Commander in Chief of the U.S. military services; ‘losers’ ‘suckers’ wounded vets in military parade…spectators would feel uncomfortable ‘nobody wants to see that.’

James LaPorta, AP Military Journalist, 9/3/2020 —“I couldn’t believe what I read” A senior Defense official and a separate USMC senior officer confirmed reports of the 2018 Belleau Woods incident to him/AP.

Belleau Woods, 2018: "the place is filled with losers."

My list: heroes, patriots, wounded warriors. Not ‘losers’ ‘suckers’ nor anyone…I wouldn’t want to see.

Put chaos aside; sit in a quiet room….make your own veterans list; do you see ‘losers’ ‘suckers’ or something ‘Nobody wants to see’ because they enlisted for military service, fought for our liberty, defended our Constitution and paid for it with life-altering injuries? Then, complete your election ballot.

Michele Moe

Punta Gorda

