A few months ago I wrote a letter to the editor that was rather critical of the news organization that provides national and international news stories for The Daily Sun.
Now that same Sun-favored news organization, let’s call it the New Press, NP for short, is actually part of some recent news coming out of Hamas-controlled Gaza. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) had the gall to target and destroy the NP headquarter building in Gaza City that apparently also housed a Hamas intelligence unit. The IDF warned the occupants of the high-rise building to get out before collapsing it with aerial bombs.
The president and CEO of the NP said he was "shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing NP’s bureau” that had been in the building for 15 year. The NP indicated that they were unaware of any Hamas unit in their building. The latter is hard to believe as the NP in Gaza is probably loaded with Palestinian reporters and photographers who certainly would know that Hamas was in and around the building, launching rockets from the vicinity of the building. Yet not a word about these activities from NP news reports.
The NP knows that it would be booted out of Gaza if it truly reported on the activities of Hamas in this conflict. Or, perhaps the NP is collaborating with Hamas.
Jose Sanchez
Englewood
