Editor:
As I read letters this morning, I had to laugh at the letter from the intelligent woman who explained that Mexico is indeed paying for the wall because of the tariffs. I imagine she must be on FAUX news overload.
The way tariffs work is this, if a product from Mexico had a retail of $10 before the tariffs, by placing a 25% tariff on that product now makes the retail $12.50. The price is increased to the buyer, in this case the American that purchases the product. It doesn't take a brain surgeon, or even an intelligent person to figure this out, so please tell us how Mexico is paying for Trump's folly?
Now with the latest investigations by the Democrats, into the Ukraine debacle which Trump admitted to, maybe some of the Trumpettes out there will finally see the light, at the least, the intelligent ones will.
Joseph A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.