Editor:

As I read letters this morning, I had to laugh at the letter from the intelligent woman who explained that Mexico is indeed paying for the wall because of the tariffs. I imagine she must be on FAUX news overload.

The way tariffs work is this, if a product from Mexico had a retail of $10 before the tariffs, by placing a 25% tariff on that product now makes the retail $12.50. The price is increased to the buyer, in this case the American that purchases the product. It doesn't take a brain surgeon, or even an intelligent person to figure this out, so please tell us how Mexico is paying for Trump's folly?

Now with the latest investigations by the Democrats, into the Ukraine debacle which Trump admitted to, maybe some of the Trumpettes out there will finally see the light, at the least, the intelligent ones will.

Joseph A. Del Bonis

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments