Editor:
Americans want to know if the stimulus money will be considered taxable income. It shouldn't be, because all the money our government has, is from our taxes.
If this is truly a stimulus package, those it is meant to help don't need the burden of worrying about setting some of that money aside to pay taxes at the end of the year. All of it should be used by families for food, medicine, rent or any other necessities.
I know this stimulus money is being borrowed, since our country is in major debt. But, if we want to recoup some of it, we could try not giving away billions and billions of dollars to other countries every year. A lot of them don't even like the U.S. We need to use our tax money to take care of of own country's needs, instead of going deeper in debt. Sometimes taking care of us first is the right thing to do.
Maybe the Sun should do a survey that asks readers what they think about the stimulus money being taxed. Ask for our opinions about having our tax dollars go to other countries before taking care of our hungry, homeless, veterans, crumbling roads and bridges. With this being an election year, maybe this would be a good way to let our elected officials know how Americans want their money spent.
Jim Smith
Port Charlotte
