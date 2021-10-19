Every day we are barraged with stories of the potential life-changing impacts of extreme climate change. Soaring temperatures. Melting ice caps. Rising oceans. Droughts. Floods. Hurricanes. Crop failures. Starvation. Existential threat to humanity.
Mostly we’re told in scary illustrations like Al Gore’s hockey stick graph in which Earth’s never-changing surface temperature suddenly turned exponentially upward. And we’re told in the form of a temperature anomaly, the difference between today’s surface temperature and the 20th century average. So, what was the 20th century average?
NOAA says the 20th century average surface temperature was 57.0°F. NASA (GISTEMP) says an average of the most trusted climatology models yields 57.2°F, but the 20th century average easily could have been anywhere between 56 and 58°F. So, what is the Earth’s average surface temperature today?
The Climate Change Institute at University of Maine uses NOAA’s data to show a current current world-wide temperature anomaly of +0.2°C above the 1979-2000 baseline, which is within the range of uncertainty for the 20th century average, i.e., somewhere between 56 and 58°F.
So, can an average earth surface temperature oscillating at 57 +/- 1°F over 120 years drive extreme climate change everywhere? The obvious answer is “No”.
