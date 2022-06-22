A recent letter writer asked Democrats to join the Republican Party.
Why would a Democrat join a party that stayed silent when President Trump said Covid-19 could be cured with Clorox; compared the Capital riot to a normal tourist visit; objected to awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement officers who fought to defend the Capitol; refused to invest in childcare and public education; and failed to address the housing crisis?
There’s nothing appealing about the Republican Party mantra that massive carbon emissions are good for the planet; that military-style weapons are fun and necessary to kill prairie dogs; that school curriculum should be a federal decision; or that kindergarten children should be kitted out with makeshift body armor.
There is no attraction to a party that delights in conspiracy theory mongering, assaults free speech, uses kids as political football, and is obsessed with white grievance and controlling women.
Democrats choose tolerance over white nationalism; gun safety over gun massacre; respect for women’s autonomy over control of women’s bodies; democracy over fascism; voting rights over voter suppression schemes.
I will stay with the party that helps people live better lives, keeps people safe, believes in freedom of choice and inclusion, works to save the planet rather than destroy it, and protects Social Security and Medicare rather than obliterate it. I’m sticking with the Democratic Party that fights for families, seniors, students, workers, and veterans. How about you?
