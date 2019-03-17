Editor:
Florida's water system is delicate. We need to be aware of a current threat to the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor.
DeSoto County commissioners need to continue to vote "no" on Mosaic phosphate mining expansion. Since 1935, there have been 30 known radioactive phosphate spills into the Peace River. In 2016, a sinkhole at Mosaic's plant dumped 215 million gallons of toxic water into the Florida aquifer. It took three weeks before it was reported to the public.
These spills, of course, pollute our drinking water and kill fish, alligators, grass beds, virtually everything in it's path.
Charlotte County commissioners, please be vigilant and help protect our harbor. Our local media outlets need to help us stay informed.
Lisa Bailey
Rotonda West
