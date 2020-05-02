Editor:
I agree wholeheartedly with Cal Thomas’ column that appeared on Sunday, April 19. The health of everyone in this country would be drastically improved by eliminating stress and negativity. Although it won’t happen “Tomorrow,” I can think of no better way to reduce a major cause of that stress than to vote Trump out of office in November. Thanks, Cal.
Ray Miller
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.