Editor:

I agree wholeheartedly with Cal Thomas’ column that appeared on Sunday, April 19. The health of everyone in this country would be drastically improved by eliminating stress and negativity. Although it won’t happen “Tomorrow,” I can think of no better way to reduce a major cause of that stress than to vote Trump out of office in November. Thanks, Cal.

Ray Miller

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments